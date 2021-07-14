WhatsApp looks all set to copy ‘this’ feature from Apple; check details

The new interface is being rolled out for iPhone users but soon will be made available for Android customers as well

WhatsApp is gearing up to revamp its Video-calling interface. The new interface that is in the 2.21.140.11 testing phase will introduce a FaceTime-like calling feature for WhatsApp calls. According to WABetainfo, the new interface will have a ‘Ring’ button that will allow users to ring back people easily.

Now with the new calling interface, iPhone users will be able to join an ongoing conference call later if they miss it the first time without the admin having to make the call again to all the members. Also, users will be sent with an alert if they want to quickly join the call, said WABetainfo, the WhatsApp update tracker.

The new interface is being rolled out for iPhone users but soon will be made available for Android customers as well and will be available on Google Play.

Another feature that WhatsApp is working on is “view once” photos or disappearing photos, images that a receiver can open and view once, similar to the Snapchat feature. However, users can save the photos by taking a screenshot and the sender will not be alerted about the same. WhatsApp will not prevent users from taking screenshots.

Android beta users can try that new feature of ‘View Once’ after updating the app from TestFlight. Another notable feature to be rolled out for beta users is. New redesigned in-app notification feature. Users will be able to see new images, GIF stickers, product updates WhatsApp makes in the notification banner. Users can also expand the in-app notification to show the chat preview. Users will be able to scroll up and down the view to see older and newer messages received.