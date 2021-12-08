WhatsApp linked devices feature getting fix for syncing issue faced by users: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly addressing an issue which is causing users’ chats to not sync between the linked devices. The instant messaging app is said to be implementing a security fix to address the problems faced by users.

Meta owned WhatsApp is currently said to have rolled out the fix for the issue that makes your devices not properly synced for WhatsApp beta users. “This fix has been implemented on WhatsApp beta for Android, but there is also some real evidence that WhatsApp has introduced the same fix on WhatsApp beta for iOS as well, and this operation is automatic”, WABetaInfo reported.

WhatsApp may automatically log your linked devices out! What’s happening? WhatsApp is implementing a security fix to address an issue using multi-device.https://t.co/zeNSXOE9IA — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 7, 2021

This bug is important to be addressed as it may cause your data to be wrongly synced between your linked devices and so your chats and messages on the app, WABetaInfo further added.

Moreover, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and Founder, Meta has said that users will now have three options for deleting messages on WhatsApp. All users need to do is set time for messages/chats to delete automatically. Messages on WhatsApp can now be deleted in 24 hours, seven days or 90 days.

WhatsApp may automatically log your linked devices out

WhatsApp will soon be rolling out a security fix for the issue. As per the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, “WhatsApp is able to automatically log you out as a safety precaution and it’s rolled out to people that experience this kind of issue.”