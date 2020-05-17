WhatsApp likely to roll out Facebook Messenger Rooms integration soon; details

The feature is visible in WhatsApp version 2.20.163 beta for Android.

WhatsApp is working on to roll out a new feature that will integrate Facebook Messenger Rooms with its beta version for its Android application. The feature is visible in WhatsApp version 2.20.163 beta for Android and is available for select users, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The report said that soon more beta users in the US will receive the update. This has come after Facebook launched its Messenger Rooms for users across the globe which allows group chat of 50 people. The company had also informed that it will integrate Messenger Rooms on Instagram as well as Facebook portal, however, it did not clarify the time.

The report also said that in order to access the Facebook Messenger Rooms shortcut on WhatsApp’s 2.20.163 beta version, the users are expected to open the chat share sheet and then find the “Room” button integration. It further said that the Rooms shortcut has replaced the old Camera button which is still available in the chat bar. After selecting the Room option, a window is likely to appear which further explains the feature. Even the Rooms are protected by Messenger’s encryption and other privacy controls. The user is informed about it when a new window is opened.

It claimed that all the beta users, on the above mentioned version will be able to find Rooms shortcut in the call tab as well. To be sure, the Call tab on the application for Android can be seen at the top right corner of the app. After selecting this, a new window will ask whether the user wants to go for the Messenger Rooms.

The feature has just been introduced one day after the social media giant Facebook announced that it has started rolling out the new feature- Messenger Rooms for its users on a global platform.