WhatsApp likely to let you use your account from 4 devices; details inside

WhatsApp is likely to allow its users access the account from as many as four devices. The feature has been rumoured for quite some time and now WABetaInfo has tweeted an image that gives a peak at the new feature. The feature tracker said that the feature is still under development and has not been released for beta testing as of now.

What does accessing multiple devices mean? When the feature is introduced by the company, the users have the ability to use the same WhatsApp account from four different devices simultaneously. Currently, the feature is not here other than connecting to WhatsApp web by screening the barcode from the phone. Moreover, two WhatsApp accounts on one device cannot be used too, accept for those phones that have dual app support.

The screenshot shared revealed that the new feature will need Wi-Fi connectivity so that the data can be synced across devices. It is unclear whether the company will introduce using mobile data to opt for this feature especially for those who do not use a Wi-Fi connection. It is likely that when the feature is rolled out, there may or may not be some changes as well.

In April this year, WABetaInfo also announced that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that may require scanning QR code of a particular profile on multiple devices. The report said that there may be some time before the multi-device support is enabled for people.

Earlier it was reported that the new multiple device system may be independent and the user does not have to use the phone to link and initiate the application like it is now when using WhatsApp web. Every time a user would login, the encryption key is expected to be updated.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has brought multiple features like dark mode and is also working on bringing expiring messages, new video chat features, ShareChat integration, search by date and delete options soon.