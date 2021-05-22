WhatsApp likely to allow users to transfer chats between Android and iPhone when changing numbers

As of now, WhatsApp lets users change their phone number while maintaining their previous chats.

WhatsApp is now working on a feature that will allow users to retrieve their old chats even if they change from Android to iOS along with a different number. The new development is expected to be done via Chat History Migration tool, which WhatsApp is leveraging to provide the ability to transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS or vice versa. This means that those who are looking to switch their WhatsApp accounts between Android phones and iPhones will be able to do it easily.

The development has been spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo which reported that the company is testing an updated Chat History Migration tool for users to seamlessly transfer their chat history.

As of now, WhatsApp lets users change their phone number while maintaining their previous chats. It also allows users to transfer their chat history if they have switched to a new device or a phone number. However, there is a condition that the new device should support the similar user interface for WhatsApp as the previous device did. This means that right now, chat transfer to a different device and number is possible only if both the previous and new devices are Android, or both are iPhones. Chat backup from an Android phone to an iPhone or vice-versa has not been supported.

To be sure, once the feature comes in, users will only be able to migrate their chats when they are signing in to their WhatsApp account on the new device for the first time. If they do not do it the first time, they might not be able to do it later. The tool can also be used to migrate media that is available in WhatsApp when changing devices and numbers.

It is to note that the feature is currently under development and there is no details on when the feature will be available for users.