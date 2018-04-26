WhatsApp launches another feature – See how it works and benefits users

WhatsApp. (AP)

WhatsApp has been quite active in revamping its instant messaging services to make life easy for its 1.5 billion users. After introducing ‘dismiss the admin’ feature, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app has now rolled out ‘saved voice messages’. The new feature has been launched currently been for ‘Google play beta program’ and is update version 2.18.123. After implementing the possibility to not lose a voice message on the iOS version, WhatsApp has finally added the feature in the Android build!

The best trick to listen the voice message before sending it: go to your Home Screen while recording and open WhatsApp again ???? https://t.co/SK0i0CijJz — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 23, 2018

Here is how ‘saved voice messages’ feature works:

Earlier, when a user used the voice recording feature he could not exit the chat, but now when s/he is recording a voice message and something else happens at the same time (for example, you receive a call, or the battery of your phone is low), WhatsApp will save the voice message, so you won’t be forced to record another one again.

(WAbeta Info).

If the users want to listen to the voice message before sending it, all they need to is one little thing: go to the Home Screen! Using this way, they’ll be able to listen to the voice message! The report first surfaced on WaBetaInfo.

The feature is already enabled by default, so the WhatsApp Beta users can start to use it immediately right away.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has updated its ‘Terms of Service and Privacy Policy’ ahead of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that comes into effect in Europe on May 25. Soon, the messaging service will let users download the data it collects. WhatsApp has clarified that it is not asking for new rights to collect personal information with the update.

The Facebook-owned company has explained how it uses and protects people’s data. In the European Union, the minimum age for signing up on WhatsApp will now be 16 years, and not 13.