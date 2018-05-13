WhatsApp latest version, updates: How the messaging app has made users’ life happy; 5 recent features

In the last couple of weeks, new updates have popped up in the app that aims to make life easier and simpler. Check out five new features of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp latest version, updates: WhatsApp is indeed one of the most used and loved messaging application. The messaging app has been able to keep a simple and intuitive UI over years and become popular among the masses. The reason why WhatsApp has been able to do so is by bringing new features and regularly updating the app. Now, in the last couple of weeks, new updates have popped up in the app that aims to make life easier and simpler. Check out five new features of WhatsApp here:

1. WhatsApp has updated the maximum time of revoke limit. Earlier, you could delete a message for everyone in a group chat after 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds and the group admin would get 1 day to receive the revoke request. With this update, a WhatsApp group admin will now get 1 day, 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds to receive the revoke request.

2. WhatsApp recently came up with a new feature called ‘Chat Filter’. This ‘Chat Filter’ feature allows a WhatsApp user to quickly search messages, filtering them per unread chats, groups and broadcast lists. When you tap on the ‘Search’, a new ‘Filter’ icon will appear that will bypass through the unread chats as well. However, the biggest caveat with this update is that it is not yet available for everyone. The ‘Chat Filter’ feature will be initially rolled out for Google Beta users. If the feature gets a thumbs up, then only it will make it to the stable version of the app.

3. Another new feature will be available soon for iOS users. WhatsApp Business app for Android was officially launched in January for many countries, including India. However, there was no version of the app for the iOS. Now, the Facebook-owned company is reportedly working on it.

4. This one is a major update! iOS users of the messaging app have received an update that allows them to play Facebook and Instagram videos in the app itself. WhatsApp is calling it the in-app play support. Once you share a Facebook or Instagram video on the messaging app, you can now play them directly in the chat without opening them in their native application.

5. Now you can use WhatsApp even without opening the application. WhatsApp has got itself a domain called ‘wa.me’. The domain is basically a short link of api.whatsapp.com. That means with this address, you can open a chat in WhatsApp without even opening the application. If you wish to use this feature, then you should update your WhatsApp to Android version 2.18.138.

How does the new update work? You need to type the following address: https://wa.me/(phone number). This will direct you to chat box of the person you want to drop a text to. Like, if your friend’s or family member’s phone number is +91-9812345678 then type https://wa.me/919812345678.