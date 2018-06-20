WhatsApp Latest Updates and New Features: How to get them before others?

WhatsApp. (AP)

Undoubtedly, WhatsApp is India’s most popular instant messaging app and has around over a million active users. The Facebook-owned app often releases the beta versions on their website. Before the users get the final release of the update, they add the beta versions on iOS App Store and Google Play Store. WhatsApp started the beta testing program which allows users to get instant beta updates via stores on their smartphone. It means that the beta users can get new updates, features and other details before others.

Here is how you can be a beta tester:-

Step 1: Open your browser and visit the WhatsApp beta test page on the Google Play website.

Step 2: Log in to the Google account that you use on your Android phone.

Step 3: Now, click on the button that says “Become A Tester”.

After becoming a tester, open Google Play on your smartphone and search for WhatsApp. When you open the app page you will see “WhatsApp Messenger (Beta)”. You should receive an update from WhatsApp that will take you to the beta version.

What will you get in WhatsApp beta?

The beta versions of any app get new features and updates before regular users. The updates are rolled out more frequently than the regular app updates to beta testers.

How to opt out of WhatsApp beta program?

The WhatsApp beta test program is optional and users can leave it whenever they want to. They can do this from a browser or through Google Play Store.

Open the WhatsApp beta test page on the website and make sure you are logged in with your Gmail account. The page will have a section called ‘Leave the testing program’. Click on the link and you will get the message ‘You have left the test’. Uninstall the current WhatsApp beta version from your phone, and then reinstall the public build of the app.