WhatsApp latest update shows ‘Deleted Messages’ could change for you forever

WhatsApp’s new update for Android has a Snapchat feature

Facebook took a huge inspiration from Snapchat to develop ephemeral messaging on Messenger and Instagram. It is now expanding the feature on WhatsApp, the world’s most popular chat app. In fact, this feature, named Disappearing Messages, was spotted some time back with options for users to assign a time limit to the sent messages. Now called Deleted Messages, the feature has cropped up again in WhatsApp’s latest beta build for Android, featuring support for the impending dark mode.

WABetaInfo has shared screenshots of the Deleted Messages feature that is not visible to beta users as now. However, it is available as a part of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.348. The update can be downloaded via Google Play store and even sideloaded using the APK file, sourced from apkmirror.com. According to the report, Deleted Messages is still being worked on, which is why it may take some time for it to roll out for users. There is no word if the feature is also being concurrently developed for WhatsApp for iOS.

As per the screenshots, Deleted Messages will be available in Contact Info or Group Settings, which only admins can enable. There are multiple stipulated time options available for Deleted Messages – from 1 hour to 1 year – but the final version could have more practical options. The feature can be turned off as well. Deleted Messages even has a dark mode, which is also something WhatsApp is constantly working on.

Dark mode is a theme based on inversed colours that help reduce strain on eyes while using apps during the night. WhatsApp has been working on dark mode for its apps for a long time now but there’s no indication to when it will finally roll out for users. A flurry of WhatsApp elements has leaked in screenshots, but none has made to even the beta version of the app. Apparently, WhatsApp is fine-tuning each part of the app to make sure the dark mode is effectively implemented.