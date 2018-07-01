WhatsApp latest update: How to use WhatsApp ‘Only Admin’ post feature

Whatsapp announced this feature on its official blog on June 29.

WhatsApp ‘Only Admin’ post feature: Fed up with the bombardment of messages in a WhatsApp group? Well, WhatsApp with its new feature ‘Only Admin’ promises to reduce unnecessary messages in groups that you have been part of. With many people being part of the group, this new feature restricts sending of messages by group admins only. Whatsapp announced this feature on its official blog on June 29, 2018. The feature is operational now and anyone can enable this feature within few seconds.

Here are the steps to follow to use the feature:

1. Open any group

2. Go to ‘group info’ option

3. Select ‘group settings’

4. Tap ‘send messages’

5. and select ‘Only Admin’ option

After completing the steps, admin/admins will be able to send messages.

WhatsApp in its blog said that this feature will help people receive important announcements. Parents, teachers and non-profit organisations would be able to use it in a streamlined way.

Here is the official statement, the company posted on June 29.

“Over the last few months, we’ve added new features that improve the groups experience. Some of these include group descriptions, a catch up feature, and protection for people who are being added repeatedly to groups they’ve left.

Today, we’re launching a new group setting where only admins are able to send messages to a group. One way people use groups is to receive important announcements and information, including parents and teachers at schools, community centers, and non-profit organizations. We’ve introduced this new setting so admins can have better tools for these use cases.

To enable this setting, open “Group Info,” tap Group Settings > Send Messages and select “Only Admins.” This setting is rolling out to all users around the world on the latest supported versions of the app.”

Moreover, in May 2018, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature for Android users. So far, WhatsApp users have cribbed about a plethora of ‘Good Morning’ images, as well as some unsavoury and private images that make their way into the main gallery app on the phone. There have been embarrassing moments when an image that your friends sent in a chat group gets unwillingly visible to someone casually going through your gallery images.

To activate the Show media in gallery option, the user needs to head to the Settings of the app, followed by a tap on the Data and storage usage setting. At the bottom, the new Media Visibility setting will be available that will let you choose if you want to continue allowing WhatsApp to show the downloaded media in the gallery app or simply deny it.

Meanwhile, in May only, Whatsapp also introduced ‘protection’ feature, so users that can’t be repeatedly added to groups they have left.