WhatsApp is enhancing its ‘Last Seen’ feature; Here’s what will change

WhatsApp has started allowing migration of chat history from Android to iOS

WhatsApp has been revamping its features one after another. Apart from introducing a new chat bubble, message emoji reaction, multi-device support, the messaging app is also working on enhancing its “last Seen’ feature. Now users have another option for managing their last seen on the app.

Currently, users get to choose between ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’, ‘Nobody’ for their last seen activity but now one can check another option i.e ‘My contacts except…”, report WABetainfo the app tracker site. As its name suggests, with this option the user can let all see the last seen except for specific contacts that they want to hide from. The option currently is available for viewing WhatsApp status now but will be soon added to ‘Last Seen’ as well.

Also when they disable “last Seen’ for certain contacts they also cannot see their ‘Last Seen’ activity as is in the case of ‘Nobody’. The blue tick too will not appear in that case.

When WhatsApp will roll out this feature

As of now, there is no word on when this feature will be available for WhatsApp users. Currently, it is being developed for iOS users and soon will be rolled out for Android users as well.

Migration of chat history from iOS to Android

WhatsApp has started allowing migration of chat history from Android to iOS for Samsung phones running on Android 10 or higher but soon will be available for other brands of Android phones as well.

WhatsApp says the messages will be transferred to Android without having to share with the company in the process. The data transfer includes voice messages, videos, and photos as well. It will, however, not include peer-to-peer payment messages and call history. The messages will be directly transferred without getting accumulated in cloud storage. Users separately need to send the data to cloud storage via Chat BackUp.