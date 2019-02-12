WhatsApp is deleting these accounts; find out if you are safe

By: | Updated: February 12, 2019 11:10 AM

Make sure that you are not doing either of these or else your account could be next in WhatsApp's radar.

WhatsApp account, WhatsApp spam, WhatsApp bulk messages, delete WhatsApp, WhatsApp deleting accounts, WhatsApp fake news

As Whatsapp prepares to fight its mammoth fake news problem, the popular messaging app company is now deleting two million accounts every month. WhatsApp has released this information as a white paper publication, detailing the stopping of abuse.

WhatsApp has also added that its platform was depending on its users to report accounts which were sending messages in huge volumes – bulk messages.

Moreover, WhatsApp also uses machine learning to decide upon the flagging of suspicious accounts. Nearly 95 percent of WhatsApp accounts are deleted if or when abnormal activity is found, the report by Forbes said.

READ ALSO | PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode – Read details here 

A WhatsApp spokesperson was quoted via VentureBeat by Forbes saying that as it is seen with any messaging platform, sometimes people tend to exploit the WhatsApp service.

The spokesperson further said that some users may even wish to share click-bait links which are designed to track personal information, while others may wish to encourage an idea.

Not taking into account the intent of the user, automated and bulk messaging defies WhatsApp’s terms of service, and one of the company’s priorities is to prevent and put a stop to this abuse, the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. WhatsApp is deleting these accounts; find out if you are safe
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition