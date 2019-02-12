WhatsApp is deleting these accounts; find out if you are safe

As Whatsapp prepares to fight its mammoth fake news problem, the popular messaging app company is now deleting two million accounts every month. WhatsApp has released this information as a white paper publication, detailing the stopping of abuse.

WhatsApp has also added that its platform was depending on its users to report accounts which were sending messages in huge volumes – bulk messages.

Moreover, WhatsApp also uses machine learning to decide upon the flagging of suspicious accounts. Nearly 95 percent of WhatsApp accounts are deleted if or when abnormal activity is found, the report by Forbes said.

A WhatsApp spokesperson was quoted via VentureBeat by Forbes saying that as it is seen with any messaging platform, sometimes people tend to exploit the WhatsApp service.

The spokesperson further said that some users may even wish to share click-bait links which are designed to track personal information, while others may wish to encourage an idea.

Not taking into account the intent of the user, automated and bulk messaging defies WhatsApp’s terms of service, and one of the company’s priorities is to prevent and put a stop to this abuse, the statement said.