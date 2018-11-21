WhatsApp is changing the way you check Status on app: What is new and how it works

WhatsApp will change how you see the Status (Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for the iOS beta users that helps them keep up with the contacts they care about the most. Called the Ranking feature, WhatsApp will now rank the contacts according to the frequency of interactions you have with them to determine the priority of the Status updates. The Ranking feature is now rolling out as a part of the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 2.18.102.4.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Ranking feature is essentially a determiner for how the app should prioritise the Status updates from your contacts so that you see the Statuses from the contacts you chat with more frequently. This feature is powered by an algorithm that runs through your behaviour throughout the app on a daily basis. This is to say that the algorithm involves various parameters to figure out the priority list.

Read | WhatsApp trick: How to check who you are talking to the most

The more you chat with a contact, the more are the chances of the contact to be at the top of the list. Further breaking down the procedure on ranking, the report mentions that if you exchange texts with a contact, it will count as normal ranking, if you share media such as images and videos, the ranking will be promoted to good, and finally if you ignore the messages from a chat, the ranking will be bad. Moreover, making calls to a contact will automatically boost the ranking for that particular contact.

In case of a group chat, the number of mentions and replies to a particular contact within the group will contribute to the rise in the rankings. If you happen to ignore a contact’s Status repeatedly, the ranking for the contact will go down systematically. All the data collected by WhatsApp on determining rankings will be used to rearrange the Status updates on the Status tab. The Status posted by the contact with the highest ranking will be at the top of the list, followed by others based on their ranking.

The Ranking feature will also mark the end of the chronological arrangement of Status updates for the users, which means the Statuses will be arranged on the basis of ranking. Folks at WABetaInfo tested the feature out to find out that Ranking feature works exactly that way. The feature is in a process of rolling out to all the beta users, which means WhatsApp is likely to take some time to determine the rankings for all the contacts. In addition to the utility of the feature, the report mentions that all the data collected to find the rankings is stored ‘locally’ and that WhatsApp or Facebook does not store it.

Currently available for the iOS beta platform, the Ranking feature on WhatsApp is expected to roll out on the stable channel soon while the Android users will get the feature ‘in future’, as per the report.