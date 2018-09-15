WhatsApp is bringing new feature to Android phones which may change the way you chat

As of now, the feature is not available due to “development reasons” and will soon be rolled out or all Android WhatsApp users.

In what has been a busy year for Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, the company has introduced a number of new features to better its users’ experience. Now, if the reports are to be believed, a new WhatsApp feature will soon change the way users chat. The messaging platform is working on ‘Swipe to Reply feature’ which will enable the user to reply quickly by swapping on the message he intends to reply. The feature was already available for iOS users and will soon be introduced for Android users.

As of now, the feature is not available due to “development reasons” and will soon be rolled out or all Android WhatsApp users. As per a report on wabetainfo.com, the new WhatsApp feature will automatically load the message in the reply context if you swipe right.

Recently, WhatsApp added had another new feature to its group chats through which it created a distinction between the group admins and group members when it comes to participation in the conversation. The new feature enabled admins to decide which members can send a message to the group. This meant that admins will also be able to decide which members in a WhatsApp group can just observe the conversation.

Earlier this year, the company had also rolled out a ‘Mark as Read’ feature which allows users to mark a message from the notification panel itself. Also, it released a feature that allows the users to mute a chat from the notification centre.