WhatsApp is apparently sticking to using green colour for notifications in Android app

The Android beta app users for WhatsApp have once again received the green colour notification feature. The company has been testing a dark blue colour for its notifications but from the looks of it, beta users did not approve of it. The changes were made for the 2.21.12.12 beta update and the colour could be seen in the WhatsApp notifications. The colour goes for the app name, reply as well as mark as read buttons. However, the company has taken the decision to change the blue colour back to green again. This means that the colour change will not be a part of the upcoming stable release.

The development has been reported by the WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, which highlighted that the Facebook-owned company was testing blue colour for its notifications on Android. With the change, beta users were able to see the app name in dark blue colour. Apart from this, the reply and mark as read options also came in the same shade within the notifications. With the feedback from users, the messaging app has now adopted green again and ditched the idea of changing the colour.

The report said that the users of WhatsApp Android beta version had complained to the company that the colour changes affected the visibility in notifications due to its contrast. Taking this into account, the company took the decision to go back to the original form of notifications. It is to note that since the changes have been taken away from the beta version, the blue colour will not make for the stable release. Usually, whenever WhatsApp tests a new feature in the beta version of the app, the feature is brought to the stable version depending on response as well as functionality of the feature.

In other news, WhatsApp has recently rolled out voice call feature for all Jio Phone and other KaiOS-based smart feature phones. The Facebook-owned company said that with the introduction of this voice calling feature, millions of more users will be able to call via WhatsApp globally.