WhatsApp introduces browser extension to verify WhatsApp Web code: Everything to know about Code Verify

WhatsApp: A Code Verify web browser extension has been introduced by Meta-owned WhatsApp. The extension is meant to allow users to check whether the WhatsApp Web version that they are using is authenticated or not. The extension can check automatically whether the code of a user’s WhatsApp Web is authentic or not, thereby confirming to them whether the messages they are sending are secure and untampered with. The development was shared by WhatsApp.

For the development of the extension, WhatsApp partnered with web security and infrastructure company Cloudflare. The extension has been made open source so that other individuals, groups as well as organisations can integrate this experience for their own apps. Another purpose for the code being open source is so that developers from across the world can help in its improvement.

The extension can be downloaded for Edge, Firefox as well as Chrome browsers. When a user opens WhatsApp Web on their mobile or desktop browser, the extension checks all of the resources on that page so that it can verify whether the code is authentic or not.

In a statement, WhatsApp said that it gave WhatsApp Web’s JavaScript code to Cloudflare, that is the code verified by the company. Now, if a user were to use Code Verify, the extension would run the code of the WhatsApp Web version they were using against the WhatsApp-verified code in order to check whether it is secure or not.

Upon completing this verification, the extension lets the user know whether the web client they are using is authentic or not.

If the extension is pinned to the toolbar of the browser, it shows a checkmark inside a green circle to show that the code has been validated. However, in case the code is not validated, three types of messages can show up.

The first would be Network Timed Out, which comes up in cases where the timing out of the network has caused the code to remain unverified. Another message that could come up is Possible Risk Detected, which comes up when Code Verify’s ability to validate the code is interfered by one or more extensions. In both of these cases, an orange circle containing a question mark is shown.

The third message is Validation Failure, which comes up when the extension detects that the code being run on the user’s browser is not the one being used by everyone else. In this case, the icon that will show up will be a red circle with an exclamation mark in it.