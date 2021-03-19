WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger suffer from global outage, users take to Twitter to report issues

It's not you, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger are down. (Photo credit: Reuters)

[Update: All the Facebook services appear to be back online after suffering from global outage. We will update this piece as soon as we get more information about the cause of the outage]

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger suffered from global outage on Friday night. The outage seems to have started at around 11:00PM IST. Expectedly, users took to Twitter to tweet about the issue(s).

Users of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger could not send (or receive) new messages while Instagram users were unable to refresh their feed—those trying to sign in to Instagram were unable to do so. Interestingly, Facebook seemed to be working just fine.

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger showed different “error” messages. WhatsApp, for instance, showed the peculiar clock icon you get when your messages can’t go through or more precisely, cannot be delivered in the event if you don’t have internet access. Instagram users meanwhile reported 5xx Server Error messages, or the more common, failure to refresh feed error.

Your Internet is fine. It's the apps. Now you know why monopolies are a bad idea. — Paytm (@Paytm) March 19, 2021

Facebook’s platform status dashboard however suggested that all was well with its services even as users from across the world (including those in India) flocked to Twitter to report issues and in general, find out why they were experiencing the outage. Facebook is yet to acknowledge the outage though considering its widespread nature, it is highly likely to come out with a statement sooner rather than later.

Developing…