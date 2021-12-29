WhatsApp in 2022: Community feature may soon let you link up to 10 groups

WhatsApp has been working for a long time on the Community feature.

WhatsApp has introduced several features for its users in 2021 and soon, the Meta backed company reportedly will roll out another beta update for iOS users where they will be able to create communities.

As spotted by WhatsApp tracker website, WABetainfo, an update spotted hidden references to creating communities with multiple groups. WhatsApp has been working for a long time on the Community feature.

Screenshots shared by WABetainfo suggest, the Community will have a name, description like in a WhatsApp Group and users will get an option to link up to 10 groups there or create a new group. Another ‘announcement’ group will be included as well in the Community and WhatsApp will automatically create this group for admins using which Group admins will share a message to all linked Groups.

But users joining a community will not be able to view groups that were unlinked. If a user exits a community they won’t be able to view linked groups to the community anymore. There has been no official announcement about the feature but a report suggests WhatsApp will take long before it is rolled out for users. It will be quite similar to an umbrella Discord community with multiple channels.

Moreover, another WhatsApp feature that Android and iOS users will get is new animating heart emojis. Currently only the heart emoji blinks like a heart beating but with the new update more emojis will get animated effects. Same animation will be introduced for other heart emojis as well. There are currently nine heart emojis including the read animated one.