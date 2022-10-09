WhatsApp has been a surveillance tool for 13 years, Telegram founder Pavel Durov alleges

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most widely used instant messaging apps in the world. Started off in January 2009, it has been developing ever since then – with inclusion of voice & video calls, stickers, WhatsApp Payments, and more. However, the popular instant messaging app has been a topic of debate for its alleged security and privacy concerns as well.

Telegram, which is another popular instant messaging app and one of the alternatives to WhatsApp, took a shot on its rival after its founder tags Whatsapp as a “surveillance tool”. Telegram’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov claimed that the popular instant messaging app has been a surveillance tool for 13 years.

“Hackers could have full access (!) to everything on the phones of WhatsApp users,” writes Durov in a tweet. Durov attached a link to his Telegram channel in the tweet as well, where he mentions that a security issue was disclosed by WhatsApp itself, last week – all a hacker had to do was send you a malicious video or start a video call.

“Yeah, but if I updated WhatsApp to the latest version, I am safe, right?” “Not really,” he adds. He further described that a similar bug was found in Whatsapp earlier as well – in 2017, 2018, 2019 and another in 2020 and prior to 2016, the app wasn’t even encrypted.

Hackers could have full access (!) to everything on the phones of WhatsApp users – https://t.co/kefCbrdpc8 — Pavel Durov (@durov) October 5, 2022

He continued by saying that as long as one has WhatsApp installed on their phone, all data could be accessed. He continued by saying that he removed WhatsApp from his devices years ago for this reason. He stated that having it installed opens a portal to get into your phone – making it obvious that he wasn’t promoting Telegram but rather advising users to use any messaging app but avoid WhatsApp.