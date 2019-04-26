WhatsApp has a secret official account and here’s how you can chat with it

WhatsApp Business is slowly becoming popular among the businesses in India who are using the app to reach their customers instantly. Not only the app lets the businesses provide quick assistance to the customers but it also proves to be handy when it comes to registering instant feedback. Other than being an instant chat app, WhatsApp is also a company that aims at delivering services to its users without compromises.

The Facebook-owned company, therefore, has its own ‘secret’ verified account on WhatsApp Business. Although it’s not easily searchable, WABetaInfo still managed to find the official account on the business app. Not only did it find the account, but it also made a query, particularly an FAQ, in the chat, to which WhatsApp replied with the related process.

The screenshot, posted by WABetaInfo, shows WhatsApp Inc’s official account with a green verified badge. According to the watchdog, WhatsApp does not “monitor” messages sent to the chat but it may soon open a support service for the users. This is the second of its kind after WhatsApp recently launched the tipline service to debunk misinformation in India.

The ‘About’ section on WhatsApp Inc’s profile on WhatsApp Business is filled with the company’s history and its achievements in terms of user growth. It is very similar to how other businesses list themselves on WhatsApp Business – a clear and simple introduction so that customers know what that particular business deals in.

WhatsApp Business was launched in January last year with an aim to offer a fast and ‘secure’ instant messaging service. Of all the businesses that have enrolled themselves on WhatsApp Business, a few Indian firms have been leveraging the immediacy the app provides to earn good feedback. Some of the businesses currently offering services on WhatsApp Business are BookMyShow, Netflix India, ixigo, and Cred.