WhatsApp Happy New Year 2021 stickers: How to create, download and send your ‘virtual’ best wishes

In a hope that the Coronavirus pandemic is curbed and the coming year will be a bit easier than this one, a lot of people will hopefully stay home and welcome 2021. There is no doubt that this year end festivity will be unlike the ones in the previous years. With many restrictions and bans in various parts of the world, people are likely to have a low-key New Years’ eve celebration and social media will be leveraged to connect with the dear ones.

In order to make the experience interesting, many messaging platforms including Hike have rolled out New Year stickers to help users wish their family and friends. You can also use WhatsApp (one of the most used messaging apps globally) though the Facebook-owned messaging giant hasn’t introduced its own Happy new year 2021 stickers. But worry not.

If any WhatApp user wishes to send a new year wish sticker, third party stickers can be downloaded or custom-made stickers can be created or sent via WhatsApp.

Here is how you can send New Year stickers on WhatsApp.

The idea is to first update WhatsApp to the latest version so it supports third party stickers.

Then, users can open the chat they want to send a sticker to.

After this, users will have to find the smiley icon located inside the chat box and tap it.

Under the smiley section, users can find another icon placed next to the GIF option and open it.

Upon opening, a sticker panel will emerge and from there, users can click on the “+” sign.

The sign will open a stickers panel and then users will have to scroll to the bottom and select the option to get more stickers.

The users will be directed to the Google Play Store along with the search term WAStickerApps.

There, users can search Happy New Year and download the third party stickers.

The stickers pack will be added to WhatsApp then and from there, users can select stickers and send it.