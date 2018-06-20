WhatsApp new awesome feature is LIVE: Here’s how to use group voice and video calling

WhatsApp has started rolling out group voice and video calling support feature. (Reuters)

WhatsApp group voice and video call feature: Wait is finally over! Facebook-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out group voice and video calling support for a wider range of audience on both iOS and Android smartphone users. The feature is available for WhatsApp Beta users on Android. iOS users can avail group voice and video calling support through the latest update. The final release of the feature is expected soon. Hence, non-Beta users on Android would have to wait for some time, but not for very long.

WABetaInfo informs that WhatsAapp will enable group voice and video calls for Windows Phone users as well. Such users can expect to avail the feature soon. Facebook had announced group voice and video calling feature for WhatsApp at its F8 conference in May. The feature was initially available for only a few users.

The group calling feature is easy to use and simple. You can use this feature to talk to four people at the same time.

WhatsApp group voice and video call feature

– First start a video with one participant. You can then click on the Add participant button at the top right corner in the video call interface. Clicking on the button would enable you to look into your contact list to add the participant you want to talk to.

– When you add participant in the video call, the person would get notification of the call and also of the two remaining participants.

WhatsApp is enabling group voice and video calls for Windows Phone users too.

If you didn’t get the feature yet, please wait the next days. pic.twitter.com/yfGzNVzb3K — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2018

– Through the group video calling interface, you can add only one person at a time. This means, you can add the fourth person only when the third person has already accepted the invitation.

– After all participants come on board, your smartphone screen would display four blocks for each member.

– On Android, you can also add non-Beta users in the four-person group call. Such person can join the conversation only when invited by others.