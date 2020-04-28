WhatsApp group video, voice calls now support up to 8 participants on Android and iOS: All your questions answered

End-to-end encryption is one of the main USPs of WhatsApp

As expected, Facebook-owned WhatsApp now lets you video and voice call with up to eight people simultaneously. Facebook had confirmed on Saturday that WhatsApp will start rolling out the update to enable group video and voice calls with up to eight participants starting this week. The said update is now live on iOS, while Android users can start using the feature by downloading the latest version of WhatsApp from its official website — it should land on the Google Play Store anytime now. This means that all Android and iOS users can now video and voice call with up to eight people on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp group video, voice calling with 8 participants: what it means?

The feature is pretty self explanatory. WhatsApp users can now video and voice call with up to eight people now, that’s double the previous number. Previously, WhatsApp allowed users to video and voice call with up to a maximum of four people. WhatsApp has bumped up the participant count seeing a surge in en masse video calling in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Close rival Telegram is also working to bring group video and voice calls to its platform later this year. Google Duo, yet another rival to WhatsApp, already supports group video and voice calls with up to twelve people.

WhatsApp group video, voice calling with 8 participants: what you need to do now?

In order to start video and voice calling with up to eight people on WhatsApp, you will need to update your app to the latest version. While in the case of iOS devices, it is version 2.20.50, for Android, your WhatsApp needs to be updated to version 2.20.141.

That’s, version 2.20.50 for iOS and version 2.20.141 for Android.

While the iOS update is already rolling on Apple’s App Store, the Android update should arrive any time now. Though if you’re looking to get it early, you can download it from WhatsApp’s official website. It’s the same thing, the only difference is that you’re not downloading it from the Google Play Store. Everything else stays the same.

WhatsApp group video, voice calling with 8 participants: how to use it?

In order to video and voice call with up to eight people, your WhatsApp must be running the latest version, as mentioned above. Also, the other participants that you’re looking to video and voice call with, must also have the latest version of WhatsApp running on their devices.

Once you (and others you’re looking to chat with) have the latest version of WhatsApp running on your device, you can video and voice call with up to eight people in two ways. Either you can head over to the Calls tab and manually choose the participants, or you can set up a group (preferably having people you frequently chat with) of eight (or fewer) and start video and voice calling instantly by pressing the call button.

WhatsApp group video, voice calling with 8 participants: what about privacy?

All WhatsApp chats, including video and voice calls, are end-to-end encrypted by default. WhatsApp has confirmed that by extension all video and voice calls with up to eight people, WILL be end-to-end encrypted “so no one else can view or listen to your private conversation, not even WhatsApp.”