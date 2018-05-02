WhatsApp to introduce group video calls and stickers: Here’s how to get them

WhatsApp is also adding stickers to the platform, taking a cue from the rival messaging platforms

At its annual F8 developers’ conference, Facebook announced that it will be rolling out new features on WhatsApp. WhatsApp is getting an awaited support for group video calling in the coming weeks. Among the major changes is also the stickers that will soon be rolled out on the app. Besides, the business-focused WhatsApp Business app will also receive new features, WhatsApp director Mubarik Imam said while making the announcement.

The new group video calling feature will seemingly allow up to four group members to join a video call on WhatsApp, as demonstrated by Imam in a video. The details on the WhatsApp group video calls remain in paucity until the company either silently releases the update in beta versions, or announces the rollout officially later. Imam also announced that WhatsApp now has over 450 million daily users who are making over 2 billion minutes of video and audio calls on the app.

WhatsApp is also adding stickers to the platform, taking a cue from the rival messaging platforms such as WeChat, Hike, and Line. The company said that the sticker service will be open for developers to experiment with their custom stickers and publish them for people to use. There is no word when WhatsApp is planning to roll out the stickers.

Finally, the WhatsApp Business app that was launched earlier this year is set to expand with monetisation being planned for the brands. WhatsApp will charge big brands for additional features and support to reach a large user base via the platform. The changes to the WhatsApp Business are expected to be rolled out later this year.