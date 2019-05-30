WhatsApp gets new chat feature on Android: Here’s how it will help you

WhatsApp for Android is getting a new update that brings the ability to hear consecutive audio messages without any interruption. The update also pushes the security fix for the CVE-2019-3568 vulnerability that was revealed in a sponsored hack recently by an Israeli cyber-security firm. The WhatsApp for Android version 2.19.150 is now available to download from the Google Play store.

The feature that plays consecutive audio messages without requiring manual interaction was being tested on the beta versions for quite some time. WhatsApp is now finally rolling out the functionality that will omit the need to tap on the play button for every audio message. You will need to tap the play button just once and the audio messages will be played if they have been consecutively sent or received.

The iOS users have already been using the feature for a long time but on Android, it was limited to be used only by the beta testers. The update is available to download now but in case you don’t see it yet, you can head to apkmirror.com to obtain the APK file to side-load on Android phone.

WhatsApp is also working on two essential features for its Android app. Spotted by WABetaInfo, there will be a Facebook sharing option for WhatsApp Status that will cross-post it as Facebook Story. Another feature that is in the offing right now is the QR code sharing option that will eliminate the need to exchange mobile numbers for users to add contacts on WhatsApp.

Both the features are in the development stage – they haven’t even made it to the beta versions yet. It is not clear when these features will be rolled out to the beta versions before they are included in the stable versions for Android users. The iOS users will also receive both the features but the timelines are not known as yet.