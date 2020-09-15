WhatsApp gets new animated sticker pack; wallpaper dimming feature maybe coming soon

A new option called Wallpaper Dimming has reportedly been in the development phase that will enable users to change the opacity of the wallpaper.

Messaging application WhatsApp is yet again bringing additional features for its users. This time, the company is likely to add a new sticker pack called Usagyuun along with several tweaks around wallpapers. The traces of these features have been found in the latest beta for Android, according to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo. According to the report, the new sticker pack is animated and has a size of 3.5MB.

The report said that the latest development can be found in WhatsApp 2.20.200.6 beta for Android. The animated sticker pack has been developed by Quan Inc and was spotted in the beta. The animation is of a white cartoon character that shows various emotions of joy, anxiety, sadness, and love among others. The description for this animated pack goes as “A little bit peppy, a little bit bizarre.”

Apart from this, the company has been working on a feature that will allow users to change wallpapers of different chats. A new option called Wallpaper Dimming has reportedly been in the development phase that will enable users to change the opacity of the wallpaper. Since this feature is still under progress, it will not be seen in the latest update. The report said that the feature was noted in WhatsApp 2.20.200.6 beta which tweaked the colour tone based on the preference of the user. The feature is said to be present in a Wallpaper section that the company is developing right now. Further, the report highlighted that ‘Wallpaper Dimming’ toggle will appear at the bottom of the screen.

It explained that the opacity of the wallpaper can be changed by swiping the toggle left or right. Users can pick the suitable colour for themselves.