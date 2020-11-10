  • MORE MARKET STATS

WhatsApp gets dedicated shopping button for users to check what businesses are selling

By: |
November 10, 2020 4:01 PM

The change is coming to both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp UPI payment facility in India started now send receive money while messagingThe shopping button will look like a storefront icon and users will be able to access the catalogue directly from the chat screen.

In a bid to make the user experience with business accounts easier, WhatsApp is now bringings a new shopping button. This button will allow users to take a glance at all catalogues that businesses are offering on the platform. The new shopping button replaces the voice call button and features directly on the chat screen. This will ease the shopping on WhatsApp. In September this year, WhatsApp tested the shopping button to help businesses showcase their products/ services in a better manner. The new addition was seen in a WhatsApp beta version for Android. Now, the Facebook-owned company is planning to introduce it to global users with Android and iPhone.

The shopping button will look like a storefront icon and users will be able to access the catalogue directly from the chat screen. Earlier, people had to tap on a particular business’ profile and then check whether they had a catalogue or not and later look for goods or services they offer. Since the shopping button will replace the existing call button, this means that the users will not be able to directly see the call button when they are communicating with others.

Related News

Apart from enhancement in user experience, the idea behind the introduction of the shopping button is to help businesses to ramp up the discovery of products and increase their sales. Last year in November, the WhatsApp Business app rolled out the catalogue feature to allow small businesses to showcase their products to users on WhatsApp. While a button has been introduced, users can still access the catalogue of businesses by going on to their profiles on the messaging app.

Meanwhile, voice call and video call options that come separately, will now be included in one, implying users will have to tap on the call option and the select either voice or video call.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. WhatsApp gets dedicated shopping button for users to check what businesses are selling
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Twitter may slow down spread of misinformation through this upcoming feature
2India PC market clocks 9.2% growth to 3.4 million units in September quarter: IDC
3Google Play kicks off voting for Users’ Choice Awards 2020; how you can help pick year’s best apps, games and more