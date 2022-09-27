WhatsApp gets call links feature, ability to add up to 32 people in group video call: Everything you need to know

WhatsApp is rolling out a new update that will make it easier to place group call in apps. Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that WhatsApp is rolling out chat links to make it easier to start and join a call with just one tap, even for those who are not on the app.

“We’re rolling out call links on WhatsApp starting this week so you can share a link to start a call with a single tap. We’re also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people. More coming soon,” Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

The roll out starts this week and user will have to be on the latest version of the app to avail this feature.

WhatsApp call link shortens the process of placing group calls in WhatsApp. Users can tap the ‘Call Links’ option within the Calls Tab and create a link for an audio or video call and easily share with friends or family. These calls will be end to end encrypted and the feature will come to both Android and iOS users.

How to use Call links feature: To use the ‘Call links’ feature, go to the Calls tab shown on the right. Click on ‘Create call link’. You can share this link not only with your contacts but also forward it to numbers not on your contacts to allow them to join the call.

WhatsApp is also increasing the limit for number of members in a group call. It now allows one to add up to 32 people in a group call if using the latest version of WhatsApp. The chat app previously supported up to 8 participants in group call.

“When you receive a group voice call, the incoming WhatsApp group voice call screen will show the participants on the call. The first contact listed will be the participant that added you. Group voice call history will appear in the CALLS tab. You can tap the call history to view the participants from the call. You can also join missed calls if they’re still ongoing,” informs WhatsApp.