WhatsApp gets a makeover with new update: Here’s what has changed

The dark theme could prove to be a big boost for WhatsApp as it might help them in increasing their customer base.

WhatsApp’s latest update has been released for Android beta users. Once you update the beta version of the app you will see a footer in the app that says “from Facebook”. The Facebook footer is visible on the splash screen and on the settings menu of WhatsApp’s latest version as well. Meanwhile, the company has also released a new version of WhatsApp for Android (Web release), which is meant for stable users. It can be downloaded from the official website of WhatsApp.

Facebook came out with a redesigned logo to distinguish the company from its social media platform. It was announced that all Facebook-owned properties, including its apps, will begin showing the ‘Facebook’ branding. Earlier, Instagram changed its settings page to reflect the ‘from Facebook’ branding. WABetaInfo was the first one to report the visibility of the Facebook Footer on WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp watchdog also tweeted about the dark mode which can be expected on the iPhone soon. According to the report, a latest WhatsApp for iOS version has been spotted on the Internet, which features a full-scale dark mode. It is possible that the dark mode rolls out for iOS users before it makes to the Android platform. WhatsApp has been working on dark mode for quite some time now but there is no tangible timeline for its official debut.

Facebook had bought WhatsApp back in February 2014 for a whopping $19 billion. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps across the globe. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has over 400 million users in India and 1.6 billion active users worldwide. WhatsApp has also been in trouble because of privacy concerns in India. The messaging app was questioned by the Indian government following reports of data of users being leaked. The company also recently released the option to stop people from adding them to groups.