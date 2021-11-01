WhatsApp from Meta: Facebook rebrand takes shape for Android, iOS beta testers

The change, however, does not seem to be available to all beta testers. (File)

WhatsApp has reportedly released new beta versions for iOS and Android devices featuring the new Meta branding after parent company Facebook Inc underwent a name change last week.

While the change is yet to be implemented for users across the board, it is certain that WhatsApp will release the update for all consumers in due time since Facebook has decided to adopt the Meta branding. As part of its corporate rebrand, Meta plans to go beyond the boundaries of a traditional social network and incorporate a new immersive experience it has christened the “metaverse”.

WABetaInfo tracked the 2.21.22.21 beta version on Android showing Facebook’s new Meta branding. The update replaces the erstwhile ‘WhatsApp from Facebook’ branding with the new ‘WhatsApp from Meta’ branding in both the Settings menu and the splash screen.

In a separate report, WABetaInfo mentioned that the rebranding had also appeared on the iOS beta version 2.21.220.14.

Will Cathcart, the WhatsApp chief, last week tweeted that WhatsApp would display the Meta branding on both the app and the website over the ensuing weeks. Cathcart’s tweet suggests that WhatsApp will shortly offer a stable version of the app.

Over the coming weeks you’ll see us make updates to reflect the new name within WhatsApp and on our website. And our team will work to explain to our over two billion users that our conviction to their privacy and security remains unchanged. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) October 28, 2021

However, it is unlikely that the new branding would be accompanied by additional changes for WhatsApp users. However, over time, Facebook (or Meta) might expand both its focus and business to the metaverse experience.

WhatsApp first displayed the ‘WhatsApp from Facebook’ branding in 2019. Facebook implemented the change on Instagram around the same time as well in a move meant to highlight the parent company of both the apps.

Apart from the change in branding, WhatsApp has also introduced the iOS beta version 2.21.220.12 that can rate messages from business accounts.

The instant messaging app started testing the experience last week for beta testers on Android. The update enables businesses to receive feedback from customers on the messages they send on WhatsApp.