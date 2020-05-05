WhatsApp forwards can now be checked for misinformation using this chatbot!

The purpose is achieved by connecting the users with fact-checkers,

Fact-check on WhatsApp: The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), by the Poynter Institute has now launched a chatbot on WhatsApp! The chatbot by the IFCN aims to tackle any sort of misinformation, especially any related to the pandemic. The purpose is achieved by connecting the users with fact-checkers, who function independently, belonging to 70 countries. The users are also linked with a huge database of the proven fake news.

Using this bot, WhatsApp users across the globe can check whether a piece of information circulating on the messenger is true or not, as ascertained by professional fact-checkers.

According to a statement issued by WhatsApp, over 4,000 hoaxes related to COVID-19 have been identified by more than 80 fact-checking organisations since January this year. This information is now a part of the CoronaVirusFacts database, which is updated on a daily basis by the IFCN, and the users would be able to have access to all of them through the chatbot.

The chatbot would also allow users to access a global directory containing details about fact-checking organisations. The system has been made in a way that it had the ability to identify the country of a user based on their WhatsApp number’s country code, and so it provides the user with the details of the fact-checking organisations closest to them. After receiving details of the fact-checking organisation, the user can submit the information they want to get reviewed directly to the local fact-checking organisation, or visit that organisation’s website to find out what fake news has been circulating in the region.

The services of the chatbot are available to users for free and can be availed by either saving +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact and texting the word ‘hi’ to it in order to get the bot started, or alternatively, users can click on the link https://poy.nu/ifcnbot.

The service would only be available in English initially, but would soon also be expanded to include Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish.