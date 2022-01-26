WhatsApp for iOS users will now be able to pause and resume voice recordings, use focus mode

The feature is yet to be introduced for WhatsApp for Android users but for users of iOS 15 and later versions the rolling out has been started from the server side

WhatsApp iOS users can now pause and resume their voice note recordings without having to start over again with new voice message feature update. This feature comes as an extension to the recently introduced voice message preview feature that allows users to review the recording before sending. Apart from enhancing Voice note feature, WhatsApp for iOS is also bringing focus feature for iOS 15 users. It will be made available to rest of the iOS versions in the coming weeks.

The pause and resume feature replaces existing stop button that was introduced through voice message preview feature in December that comes with pause and resume buttons.

To use the new feature swipe up to lock your voice recording and tap on pause button and resume when you want to start recording again. The pause voice message recording feature was first spotted in October but not available to users until now.

The feature is yet to be introduced for WhatsApp for Android users but for users of iOS 15 and later versions the rolling out has been started from the server side. The new enhancement in the voice message feature comes after introducing playback speed, waveforms, preview features.

Another new addition to WhatsApp for iOS is support for Focus mode that let users get messages from selected users and not be disturbed with regular notifications from the remaining casual contact. Along with new notification from select users, the users will also get display picture of the group or the individual. The feature is also limited to users on iOS 15 and later versions.

The focus feature similar to Twitter showing profile picture of people sending your direct message was spotted a month earlier by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo. iOS 15 and onwards users can download the WhatsApp’s latest version from the App Store to use it now. The app will be available for devices running on iOS 10 and later and having internal memory of 212.6MB.