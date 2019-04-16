Why WhatsApp’s upcoming big update could be groundbreaking

WhatsApp has been spotted testing the fingerprint authentication feature for Android. Weeks after launching it on iOS, WhatsApp is working on a biometric solution to allow users to secure their chats using the phone’s fingerprint scanning capability. However, there is a caveat for the Android version – locking chats will also block users from screenshotting them, as per WABetaInfo.

The WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.106 adds the ability to add a fingerprint-operated security level to the chats but it’s not available yet. WABetaInfo says the feature is “under development” and that it will be available “in future”. WhatsApp had added support for Face ID and Touch ID on its iOS app in February but the Android app was ignored then, maybe due to the complications in implementation.

As per the screenshots of the fingerprint lock feature that has been added to WhatsApp beta for Android, it will be available in the Security setting. The note for the feature mentions that “conversation screenshots are blocked” when the fingerprint lock is enabled. Of course, it locks the chats so that uninvited access can be prevented but extending its functionality to stop users from screenshotting chats is interestingly odd.

Besides, the WhatsApp Doodle interface for Status is now live with the beta version 2.19.106. It is essentially a new look that classifies Stickers and Emojis into two categories. The Stickers tab has subsequent labels such as Recents, Content Stickers, Shapes, and Favorites. You can now slap stickers on photos, videos, or GIF images. The Emoji tab has all the emoji characters available in chats. There is also a Search button to let you make a search for emojis and stickers.

WhatsApp was recently spotted working on the long-awaited Vacation Mode feature. As per WABetaInfo’s report, WhatsApp has rebranded it to Ignore Archived Chats, which, essentially, lets you shelve archived chats aside even if there are messages arriving.