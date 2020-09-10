WhatsApp for Android may soon get new call button, catalogue shortcuts and more

Catalogue shortcut is expected to enable quick access for product portfolio, thus making it easier for businesses to communicate.

WhatsApp is apparently working on several improvements for the Android version of its app. The company is expected to bring a new catalogue shortcut for business accounts, a new call button and ‘Doodle’ option. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the company has been working on these features and they have been spotted in the beta version for Android. Catalogue shortcut is expected to enable quick access for product portfolio, thus making it easier for businesses to communicate.

The feature tracker noted that the new additions are being tested in the latest WhatsApp 2.20.200.3 beta for Android. It is to note that the business chats will have a shortcut and the icon is likely to be placed next to the Call button whenever it is introduced. The shortcut button is currently being developed, the report said. Apart from this, the company has reportedly been working on a separate call button, which too is currently under development.

This call button, according to the report, will combine the shortcuts for video and voice call in one. Right now, there are separate icons for voice and video calls and the new button may combine the two. This is expected to be done in a way that when a user taps on the button, WhatsApp will allow a choice between the calls. The feature may come in future builds. However, it is likely that this addition will only be available in business chats in the initial phase and later be expanded for other chats too.

Further, the company may also introduce a ‘Add WhatsApp Doodles.’ This feature has been spotted in the coding of WhatsApp 2.20.200.3 beta for Android. This will allow users to superimpose doodles in chat wallpapers. The move is a part of the company’s move to bring improved features for wallpapers.