WhatsApp for Android, iOS to get QR code support soon, feature now rolling in beta

Messaging application WhatsApp will soon be introducing a new QR code support system that will make it easier for users to add contacts. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the company has released the beta version of the application for both iPhone as well as android with QR code support. This functionality will allow a user to add any contact by simply scanning their QR codes. While WABetaInfo has reported the new feature, there has been no official statement from the Facebook-owner company providing official details on the same. For now, beta users can experience the change and are likely to provide their inputs to the company before the official announcement.

According to the report, the plan to include QR code functionality on WhatsApp has been there with the company for some time and now WhatsApp is ready to incorporate it with the beta version 2.20.171 for Android devices and version 2.20.60.27 for iPhone. The feature is available in the profile settings within the application and opening it allows users to scan other QR codes. Currently, one of the QR code functionality is present to scan the QR code when a user is logging into WhatsApp web.

If anyone wants to check the new feature, the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.20.171 should be downloaded from Google Play Beta programme for an Android user. One can also get its APK file from APK mirror. The QR code support is also available for iPhone and can be tested by downloading WhatsApp beta version 2.20.60.27 from TestFlight. It is to note that the iPhone version already has the option to scan a QR code as well as reset an existing code.

To be sure, these versions are designed for testing purposes and also contain bugs. Therefore, it is recommended to only download these beta updates on the secondary devices in order to check any kind of updates.