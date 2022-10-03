WhatsApp features roundup: Call links, camera mode, voice note status and more 

WhatsApp thrives on its easy and simple interface, zero pricing and a large user base that uses WhatsApp daily for personal and professional message exchange. The chat company keeps bringing in new features to maintain its popularity and offer a more seamless experience to its consumers.

The company recently released features like Delete for me that allow you to delete a message sent by you. WhatsApp has also made it easier to filter unread chats which previously required you to scroll through the entire chat list to find each unread chat. The company has also modified the group exit by allowing you to exit silently with only the admin knowing about your exit.

While these features are already live for many, the Meta-owned company is also working on several other major updates. Below is a list of features that are expected to come soon:

Call Links: The Call Links feature has started rolling out the feature for select beta testers. The feature will allow users to set up calls by creating direct links with both audio and video calls. Following the lead, other users will be able to join the call at their own pace.

Camera Mode functionality: This feature will help users easily switch between camera modes from photo to video in the app. Currently, there’s just one camera button which has to be pressed long if you want to record a video.

Increased number of video call participants: WhatsApp is planning to increase the number of people who can join the video call to 32 people. Currently, you can add up to 8 members in a video call chat.

WhatsApp is planning to increase the number of people who can join the video call to 32 people. Currently, you can add up to 8 members in a video call chat. Do not Disturb: This feature will let users see all the missed calls when the phone is in DND mode. It will also inform users of missed calls.

Voice Notes: The company is currently working on this feature which will let users share voice notes as Status for 24 hours. Once the feature will be live, users will have to go to the Status section, tap on the text status and will find a mic icon for recording voice notes.

Background Colour for voice notes: WhatsApp will also let users choose a background colour for the voice note and even show it up as a message bubble.

Customised Avatar sticker packs: WhatsApp is currently working on this feature. It will allow users to create personalised sticker packs for the chats and groups. In addition to this, the app will let users use the avatar as a profile photo.