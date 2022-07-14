WhatsApp feature update to let users put voice notes as status, says new report

WhatsApp introduced its ‘Status’ feature in 2017 following in the footsteps of sister platforms, Facebook and Instagram, and turning it for the first time into a platform for passively consuming content. But now, the app is going the extra mile bringing in the option to add a voice note as your status for your profile. along with photo videos or GIFs.

According to a report by WABetainfo, WhatsApp is working on an update that will allow users to add a voice note to their profile. The feature is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The report suggests that users will be able to record and upload their voice notes as their WhatsApp Status. They will also be able to add an audio file to their profile. Similar to how it does with videos and photos, WhatsApp users will be able to set their privacy settings.

Besides being able to record and share audio content, the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp also makes it a safer option for users when it comes to sharing content. Voice has become a vital part of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and users are now turning to voice notes as the go-to option for all messaging needs.

The company had already been working on bringing voice notes to its Status feature for some time now. The latest test suggests that the feature will be available to its users very soon. As mentioned earlier, the company will start the formal process by bringing the tool to its beta testers, and after successfully clearing all the issues, it will be ready for a wider release.

Besides voice notes, WhatsApp is also working on adding more than 30 new emojis to its platform. These include a pink heart emoji, a shaking head, and a hi-five icon.