WhatsApp feature update to let users mute, message anyone on group calls; admins to get more power

WhatsApp has been adding new features and revamping its existing ones proactively. The Meta-backed instant messaging platform is now allowing users to mute or message specific people on group calls. Previously, this feature was only available to users who were part of a group. The company is also adding a new indicator that shows the number of people who joined a group call when more people joined. It’s also possible to create groups with up to 512 participants.

Will Cathcart announcing the feature said, “Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we’ve added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls.”

According to a report by WhatsApp update feature tracker website, WABetaInfo, the company is also working on a new feature that will allow group administrators to manage their groups more easily. This feature is reportedly in the works and will allow them to approve group membership requests.

The new feature will require group administrators to manually approve all users who want to join a group. This event will be shown in the group chat when the users click on the invite link and alert the other people on the call that there is a new participant.

The new feature will allow group administrators to manage all the incoming requests from users who want to join a group. They will also be required to enable this feature within their settings. The group membership approval system is under development for a future update.

These new features are designed to make WhatsApp an ideal alternative to other Workplace apps like Google Teams and Microsoft Teams. It can also be used for various forms of virtual meetings.

Over the past couple of weeks, WhatsApp has been adding new features to its platform. Some of these include the ability to transfer files between Android and iOS, audio notes, and chat reactions. It also introduced a new device feature that lets users use the same account on multiple devices.