WhatsApp feature update to let users keep disappearing messages even after they expire: Details

WhatsApp has been working on many features. While work is on to sync chats, mute specific users on group calls, and launch animated avatars, it is now also testing a feature that will let users keep deleted messages. The messages that have already expired will be still in the archive. This new feature will be shown in a section called “Kept messages.”

WhatsApp is also testing an extension of its “Delete for Everyone” feature, which allows users to remove all messages from their specific contacts within a certain time limit. The new feature will make it easier for users to enable or disable the option to enable or disable the disappearing message feature in multiple chats.

With the new feature the messages that have disappeared will be accessible to everyone in the conversation, WABetaInfo, the app tracker site reported. The disappearing messages cannot be starred but they can be saved.

Although the feature is still in development, WhatsApp is working on introducing it in a future update to its desktop app. The company is expected to provide more details about the new feature in a future update.

In addition, the company is also working on a new privacy setting that will allow group administrators to limit the feature. This feature is under development, so it is unclear when it will be released to beta testers.

The Meta-backed private messaging app is also working on a feature that will allow users to silently exit groups without alerting other members. However, this feature will not allow group members to see who left the group. Instead, they will be able to use a feature called “past participants” to see who left the group.

Moreover, WhatsApp is working on an update that will allow users to add a voice note to their profile. The feature is expected to be released in the coming weeks. The report suggests that users will be able to record and upload their voice notes as their WhatsApp Status. They will also be able to add an audio file to their profile. Similar to how it does with videos and photos, WhatsApp users will be able to set their privacy settings.