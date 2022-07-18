WhatsApp feature update to enable disappearing messages feature for multiple chats, says new report

WhatsApp recently started testing an extension of its “Delete for Everyone” feature, which allows users to remove all messages from their contacts within a certain time limit. Now, it looks like the company is planning on allowing users to select multiple chats to be deleted.

WhatsApp currently allows users to enable the feature for individual chats. This means that users will need to open the app one by one to enable it for multiple chats.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the app feature tracker site, the Meta-based company is currently testing the ability to enable the feature for multiple chats at the same time. The feature is currently being rolled out through a new version of WhatsApp, which is known as 2.22.16.8.

What does this mean for users?

The new feature will make it easier for users to enable or disable the option to enable or disable the disappearing message feature in multiple chats. It will also save them time.

How the feature works

The new feature will be integrated into WhatsApp’s disappearing message option. It will be shown as an additional link in the section that says “Apply this message time to other chats”.

The link will take users to the list of all the active chats and groups in the app. They can then tap on the link to enable the message timer. Users won’t be allowed to set a different time for multiple chats.