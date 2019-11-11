WhatsApp feature update: Here’s what the dark mode wallpaper will look like

WhatsApp is still working on its dark mode feature. (Source: Reuters)

Another day, another dark mode update. It is abundantly evident that WhatsApp is fine-tuning the dark mode before it begins reaching users. Previously, we have seen what the emoji palette, sub-sections within app settings, and some other lesser elements will look like, besides, of course, the variations coming to dark mode on WhatsApp for iOS. A fresh screenshot has now leaked, courtesy WABetaInfo, that shows the dark-coloured wallpaper that is applied by default to all the chats.

As per the screenshot, the chat screen has nearly all the colours inversed, but the text colour stays the same. The green theme has turned darker while the text box features a little less dark shade. All the elements seen in the screenshot seem to respect the night blue theme that WhatsApp has allegedly used to develop the dark mode for its app on both Android and iOS platforms. However, a recent WABetaInfo report suggested that the WhatsApp for iOS app may have more than one version of dark mode. On iPhones, WhatsApp will select the best-suited dark mode version depending on the device’s accessibility settings.

For now, the dark mode is not available to beta testers, let alone users of the stable version. WhatsApp has stayed quiet on when it will finally roll out dark mode, giving rise to the anticipation especially when Facebook’s Instagram and Messenger now feature dark modes on both Android and iOS platforms. For Facebook’s marquee app, there have been some leaked previews of what dark mode in the app is going to look like. But there is no concrete information on that end as well.

Dark mode is one of the highly used features on smartphones, offering a subtler look that also soothes the eyes. A lot of phone manufacturers have already rolled out dark mode for their devices that run their respective custom skin. Samsung’s One UI, Apple’s iOS 13, and Google’s Android 10 feature built-in dark modes, which is used by apps to determine the theme. Although, some apps have a manual dark mode toggle for when the dark mode is not applied to the device’s interface.