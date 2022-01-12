WhatsApp feature may soon let you play voice messages in the background; Check details

WhatsApp users will soon be able to play voice messages in the background while scrolling and answering messages from other contacts. The Meta-backed company is testing a feature through which Android users will be allowed to listen to voice messages even when they switch from one chat to another. As of now, one needs to be in a certain chat to listen to the voice note completely. Message stops playing when the user leaves the chat.



WhatsApp has been trying to enhance the voice messaging experience for some time now to make sending voice notes a more common practice. WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo reports there are references to global voice message future in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.3.1.



WABetainfo also shared a screenshot to suggest the feature when an audio player interface appears on top of the chat list that one can pause, resume or dismiss. There is also a progress bar to show the movement of the audio.



The feature lets users listen to voice messages when they move to default chat screens. iOS users will also get the same feature most likely by October, WABetainfo reports. WhatsApp, however, has not yet shared any details about the feature or its date for reveal.



Last month as a part of its voice message enhancing system rolled out a voice message preview feature where users can once preview the voice note they recorded before sending.

