WhatsApp Pay gets Request Money feature on Android: How to use it

WhatsApp Pay service is under the testing programme wherein only select users have the facility to exchange money on the platform

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature on its Android app – Request Money. The new Request Money feature is for WhatsApp Pay that is currently available to few select users in India. WhatsApp Pay has so far allowed sending payments to the contacts via UPI address, QR code, and individual contacts from the list, however, with the new Request Money feature, the users will be able to request money from other users. The feature is currently rolling out on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.18.113 in India.

As we said, the WhatsApp Pay service earlier offered to send money directly from the bank to account to other users. A user could not request other users any money that they may have forgotten sending. With the new Request Money feature, a user can now do so, however, only by entering the UPI address and scanning the QR code. You cannot pick a contact from your WhatsApp list to send the request.

To request money from someone via WhatsApp Pay, the users need to go to Settings, followed by a tap on Payments and then New Payments. After that, the user needs to either choose the UPI ID or the Scan QR code option. An option saying Request Money will now pop-up, besides the Send Money option. The request for money from a contact is valid only for 24 hours.

To recall, the WhatsApp Pay service is under the testing programme wherein only select users have the facility to exchange money on the platform. This service is based on the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, that offers instant money transfers to bank accounts without needing any bank account information.

WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to download the deleted photos and videos again. Earlier, after a media file is deleted from your end, you could not retrieve it unless it has been sent again by the sender. However, WhatsApp now allows re-downloading it even though you deleted it earlier.