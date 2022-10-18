‘WhatsApp, far more private and secure than iMessage’: Meta CEO takes a dig at Apple

You may have your own reservations about the security of WhatsApp but the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg finds it to be the best, better than even the Apple that is claimed to offer a closed and secure ecosystem. Zuckerberg in his latest Instagram post is taking a dig at rival Apple’s iMessage.

“WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats. With WhatsApp you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button. And last year we introduced end-to-end encrypted backups too. All of which iMessage still doesn’t have,” reads the Zuckerberg’s Instagram post.

He claims that Meta owned instant messaging app is far more private and secure than iMessage. Meta-owned IM app works on both iPhones and Android with end-to-end encryption and message disappear which the iMessage doesn’t have, he claims.

The shared Instagram post by Meta CEO shows a billboard making a comparison between Apple-owned iMessage’s Green and Blue bubble, and WhatsApp’s “Private” bubble.

This is not the first time a company is taking a dig at Apple’s iMessage; Google also asked Apple to adopt Rich Communication Services, or as it is called RCS.

It should also be noted that while Meta CEO calls its instant messaging app to be “far more private and secure”, Telegram CEO in one of his recent Telegram posts called WhatsApp as surveillance tool operational for years.

Apple’s iMessage and Meta’s WhatsApp are two different things – while WhatsApp is available for both the platforms – iOS and Android, Apple keeps its app restricted to iOS; therefore, users can’t run iMessage on any other mobile operating system.

Apple has always spoken about the safety and privacy of iMessage. The green and blue bubbles in the iMessage are to mark the difference between the messages that are send from an iPhone or an Android phone. The green bubble means that the receiver is using an Android while the Blue bubble assures the receiver owns an Apple.