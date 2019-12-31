WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger New Year 2020 stickers: How to download

Apart from the celebrations socially, the people too wish their friends, relatives and others via social media platforms

WhatsApp New Year 2020 Sticker: The year 2020 is set to arrive in just a few hours from now. People across the globe will celebrate the New Year day with great enthusiasm. Apart from the celebrations, people wish their friends, relatives and others via social media platforms (like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Hike and others) using various stickers, images, quotes, status, pics, gif etc. Sending images, gif, stickers to others is more creative and colourful than writing messages or posting a status.

Know how to download WhatsApp stickers-

Facebook-owned messaging app ‘WhatsApp’ is one of the most known worldwide with more than 600 million users. The chat app often comes with particular stickers, gif, images for its users on special occasions. People who are using the chat app on Android devices can easily download the New Year sticker by clicking on the ‘Google Play Store’. On ‘Google Play Store’ the user needs to type WAStickerApps Happy New Year Stickers, New Year Stickers for WhatsApp, Happy New year stickers, new year WhatsApp stickers, New Year Stickers for WhatsApp 2020, All Stickers for WhatsApp 2000+, Happy New Year 2020 stickers, New Year GIF 2020, and others.

All the above-mentioned are third party apps. Therefore, one needs to go through the reviews and developer before downloading the apps. However, one using iPhone can’t download these third-party applications.

Know how to download stickers on Facebook-

Facebook, one of the most widely used social media platform globally too let the users wish their friends, family, relatives etc with various stickers of the new year. However, the users need to go through the following process –

(1) One needs to open ‘Facebook Messenger’ on their smartphone.

(2) After opening the ‘Facebook Messenger’, the user needs to open a chat.

(3) Click on smiley-button and search the stickers for New Year 2020.

(4) After this, the New Year stickers will be added.