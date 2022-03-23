WhatsApp emoji reactions now available for these Android users; here are the details

The feature currently for beta testing will be slowly released for users of all standard versions but WhatsApp is yet to confirm the deadline for universal rollout.

WhatsApp Android beta users can now reply to messages with only emojis. The new feature has added six emojis to choose from for the reaction. The feature currently for beta testing will be slowly released for users of all standard versions but WhatsApp is yet to confirm the deadline for universal rollout.



Emoji reactions have already been available for a while now on all Meta-backed platforms like Instagram, Messenger. Telegram, Discord, and Slack also let users react only through emojis.



The feature first noticed by WABetainfo says that the feature is now available to users using WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.22.8.3. The beta users can use the emojis but every other user irrespective of the version they use will be able to see the reaction on their messages. The six emojis so far released express Like, love, laugh, Sad, Surprised, and Thanks. It is not clear if users can customize the emojis as per their needs or add new emojis.



The update tracker website also hinted that the feature will be soon rolled out officially to WhatsApp on all three platforms, Android, iOS, desktop, sometime soon.



Earlier this month, emojis were spotted in WhatsApp beta 2.2208.1 but the option was not available for public beta testers. The new feature can be accessed from the dropdown message menu. The platform is also reportedly testing adding a shortcut for emoji reactions next to messages on the desktop app that will help users to react quickly to messages.