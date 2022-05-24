WhatsApp emoji reactions feature soon to get another useful update, report says

After Instagram and Facebook Messenger, now WhatsApp after undergoing trial for a while introduced a feature that allows users to react to specific messages with emojis. Similar to the way other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram do, the feature lets users react to messages by holding and dragging their fingers to the appropriate one.

The feature that appears below the text will be visible to the members in the WhatsApp group as well as in individual chats. Users just need to tap on a message to react to it using emojis like ‘Thumbs Up’, t’red heart’, ‘laughter, ‘surprised’, ‘sad’ and ‘Thank You’. The user also receives a notification with the reaction after someone reacts to your message. However, just reaction does not elevate that contact to the top.

According to a report by WhatsApp tracker website WABetainfo, the company in order to improve the functionalities of the feature is working on a new feature that will allow users to view detailed reaction information for albums that are automatically created after sharing multiple media files.

Currently, the Meta-backed app doesn’t show the media files that have been reacted to after an image or video has been automatically created. The new feature will allow users to see the reaction on the media without opening the album.

The report states that the new feature will allow users to see the detailed reaction information for albums that are automatically created after sharing multiple media files with a media thumbnail next to the reaction. Although WhatsApp has not confirmed the existence of this new feature, it is believed that the company will start testing it in the coming weeks.

Another report claimed that WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to react to messages with a ‘+’ button. and customise the reaction. This new feature will allow them to choose the appropriate emoji for their reactions apart from the six initially provided.