WhatsApp effect: Telegram rolls out auto-delete messages feature for all chats, improved content reporting system and more

WhatsApp rival Telegram on Wednesday said that it would now allow users to auto-delete messages inside individual chats, groups and channels. The feature was previously available for secret chats – Telegram’s version of end-to-end encrypted chats – only. Telegram is also bringing broadcast groups, expiring invite links, scannable QR codes as joining invites, home screen widgets for Android and iOS, and more to the platform in a bid to go neck and neck with WhatsApp.

With the new auto-delete feature, “users can delete messages for all participants in a conversation at any time without leaving a trace behind,” Telegram said in a statement. The platform will allow users to set a timer of 24 hours or 7 days on messages before sending them out, and those will automatically be deleted for users in one-on-one chats, groups and channels upon reaching the limit. In groups and channels, only admins will be able to enable this feature.

How to enable Telegram’s new auto-delete messages feature on Android, iOS:

On Android: Tap three-dot ‘more’ hamburger menu > Clear history and choose a duration.

On iOS: Press and hold a message, tap Select > Clear Chat (top-left) > Enable Auto-Delete.

Telegram is also launching a new form of group where only admins can send messages, but all the participants can join the live voice chat for discussions via audio. This new type of group is called a broadcast group. Telegram said, broadcast groups will be ideal for large communities allowing users to “catch exclusive interviews, news, or just casual talks.” For some context, normal Telegram groups have a limit of 2,00,000 participants.

Alongside these new features, Telegram is also upgrading the security level on its platform, improving its reporting system. Users can now select a specific message and add a comment to give more context at the time of reporting spam content, fake accounts, any content related to violence, child abuse, pornography, etc. The move will help the platform better understand user concerns quickly, Telegram said.