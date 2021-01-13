WhatsApp effect: Signal set to bring animated stickers, chat wallpapers and more for users in India

The application is free to download from PlayStore.

Messaging service app Signal is set to roll out some features for its users in India. According to the official Twitter account of the company, Signal in the next few days will be bringing chat wallpapers, animated stickers, media auto-download settings and full-screen profile photos for iOS users which is already available to Android users and about field services for Signal profile. Mentioning four features, Signal said, “Here’s a sneak peek at some new Signal features that will start rolling out in a few days.”

Not only this, the company has brought in a new feature that will allow users to have a group call with eight participants. Earlier, the app only allowed group calls for five participants. Many users in India are now inclined towards using Signal app. The application is free to download from PlayStore and the inclination has increased ever since Facebook-owned WhatsApp updated its privacy policy and Terms of Service. With the new update, parent company facebook will have information about WhatsApp user data and how businesses can leverage it. This has created quite some controversy among the users. WhatsApp has asked users to accept the new privacy changes before February 8 this year if they want to continue using the services.

Here's a sneak peek at some new Signal features that will start rolling out in a few days: • Chat wallpapers!

• About field for your Signal profile

• Animated stickers

• For iOS: Media auto-download settings and full-screen profile photos (to match Android) Good morning ????????! pic.twitter.com/KEAbhMswRI — Signal (@signalapp) January 12, 2021

Signal, along with Telegram remains some of the few apps that do not share the data of their users and their privacy policy has made users aware about how data can be shared on apps. Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also took to Twitter and in a way endorsed Signal by asking people to use the app.

Signal, on the other hand, has also told people about how they can transfer their group chat from other messaging apps to Signal. With the introduction of new features including chat wallpapers and animated stickers, WhatsApp users may switch to other platforms having similar features as well as data privacy.