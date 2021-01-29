WhatsApp effect: Signal adds chat wallpapers, setting to use less data for calls

The feature was spotted last week in the beta version of Signal app and the company has now introduced it officially for the stable version of the app.

In the latest update 5.3 made by messaging application Signal, chat wallpapers have been introduced for Android and iOS app users. The feature introduced by the company is similar to the one rolled out by WhatsApp last year. According to the company, users can set individual backgrounds for their chats or they may use a default background depending on their choice. The feature was spotted last week in the beta version of Signal app and the company has now introduced it officially for the stable version of the app.

The development of this feature has been shared by the company. On Thursday, Signal tweeted “Chat wallpapers have arrived! Customize wallpapers for each of your chats or just set a default background for everyone if your patience is wallpaper thin. Now available in Signal 5.3 for Android and iOS.”

Signal users can now customize their default wallpapers by going to the ‘Settings’ and then clicking on ‘Appearance’. From here, they can select ‘Chat Wallpaper’ and change accordingly. For users wanting to set or change wallpaper for a specific chats, they can go to Chat Settings and select the option ‘Chat Wallpaper’. After this, they have to click on ‘Set Wallpaper’ and choose any wallpaper/ image from their gallery. Then they can just choose to set and the changes will be made.

It is to note that the feature is quite similar to the company’s rival WhatsApp. WhatsApp has been offering chat wallpapers option for some time now and last month, the custom wallpaper support was introduced for chats.

Apart from this, Signal also shared some information describing the new data management options that the company has added to the app. Signal also said that it added a setting in the app that will enable less data usage for calls, and users can control it.